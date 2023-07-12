Mason City woman pleads not guilty to arson charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a home when she knew people were inside has pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Kayli Bang is accused of setting fire to a home in the 900 block of 16th Northeast on the morning of June 11th. A criminal complaint states that Bang set items on fire in a bedroom when she knew her mother and two others were in the home, then she tried to prevent a neighbor from putting the fire out.

Bang was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. She filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. A trial date was not immediately listed in court records.

She continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $25,000 bond.