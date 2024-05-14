Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from Clear Lake business

CLEAR LAKE — Prosecutors are recommending a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City woman charged with stealing over $123,000 from a Clear Lake business.

The Clear Lake Police Department says 39-year-old Malorie Hallock was arrested on November 16th and charged with first-degree theft. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says she stole the money from the tattoo parlor Studio 65 between January 6th and October 10th of last year. The complaint states that Hallock admitted to stealing about $80,000 from the business, depositing the stolen cash into her own bank account. The complaint says Hallock’s bank account had large deposits of cash that correlated with the amount that had been missing from the business.

Hallock filed a written plea of guilty to the first-degree theft charge on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. According to terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a deferred judgment with a maximum five years of probation. Hallock must also pay full restitution to the business.

Hallock is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8th.