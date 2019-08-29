Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing credit card
MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing a credit card and charging over $1000 at numerous stores.
46-year-old Angela Shave was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and unauthorized use of a credit card. A criminal complaint says Shave allegedly stole the credit card and made over 30 transactions at multiple convenience stores, grocery stores and online stores between October 24th and November 1st of last year totaling $1164. Shave was allegedly seen on closed circuit television security cameras at multiple stores making those transactions and forging signatures.
Online court records indicate that Shave as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of a credit card charge during a hearing held on Tuesday. Shave faces a five-year prison sentence when she’s sentenced on October 22nd.