Mason City woman pleads guilty to setting cars on fire

Feb 22, 2021 @ 12:22pm

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement after being charged with setting multiple vehicles on fire this past summer.

21-year-old Aleigha Bakkum was accused of setting two vehicles on fire located near 618 South Maryland on June 18th, with a garage also being damaged due to the fire. Bakkum was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

As part of her plea agreement with prosecutors, she recently pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Prosecutors have recommended Bakkum be given a suspended prison sentence and be placed on probation. Bakkum is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5th. 

