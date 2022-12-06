KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee

December 6, 2022 11:15AM CST
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 

27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.

Schumaker pleaded guilty on Monday to the first-degree theft charge in Cerro Gordo County District Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 31st.

