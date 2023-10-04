Mason City woman pleads guilty to meth delivery charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of methamphetamine delivery has pleaded guilty.

49-year-old Annette Pals was accused of delivering meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on three different occasions during September and October of last year. A criminal complaint also states that a large amount of meth, an amount of LSD and an amount of marijuana were found when deputies searched Pals’ home in October.

Pals was charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth with the intent to deliver, each charge being a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. She was also charged with possession of LSD and possession of marijuana, both serious misdemeanors.

Pals entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors this week, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance first offense. Prosecutors are recommending ten year prison sentences on the intent to deliver charges with the sentences to run at the same time, as well as 30 days in jail on the possession charge.

Pals is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11th.