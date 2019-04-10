Mason City woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud, theft charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and theft charges.

34-year-old Amber Griffin was charged this past fall with four counts of insurance fraud by presenting false information and one count of second-degree theft after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The bureau said the charges stemmed from an investigation that started back in February of last year as Griffin allegedly submitted multiple fraudulent insurance claims to her insurance company seeking reimbursement through her insurance policy.

Griffin pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges, with court records stating that in return for her pleas prosecutors will recommend three years of probation, suspended five-year prison terms and that Griffin pay restitution.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.