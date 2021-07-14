Mason City woman pleads guilty to indecent exposure, fined
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool back in October has pleaded guilty and been fined.
40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police.
Mary was originally tried on the charge in April but a hung jury led to a mistrial being declared. Prior to a retrial scheduled for June, a plea change hearing was set for Tuesday, where she pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Judge Adam Sauer on Tuesday issued a $430 fine and ordered her to register with the state’s sex offender registry.