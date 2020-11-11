Mason City woman pleads guilty to harboring a runaway
MASON CITY — The last of three Mason City people accused of harboring a runaway back earlier this year has pleaded guilty.
38-year-old Eric Anderson, 59-year-old Leroy Lomholt, and 33-year-old Megan Carlyle of Mason City were arrested in February for harboring a runaway against the wishes of their parents. Police say the three provided shelter to a known runaway under the age of 18 who was voluntarily absent without the consent of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian. The child was located and was taken back to her home with no foul play being suspected.
During a plea change hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday, Carlyle pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor. Online court records show that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a deferred judgement and probation when Carlyle is sentenced on December 14th.
Lomholt pleaded guilty to the charge back on October 5th. He was sentenced last week by Judge Karen Salic to a year in jail with all but seven days suspended. Lomholt was also placed on two years probation.
Anderson had the charge in this case dismissed but was sentenced in August to two years in prison after pleading guilty in a separate harboring a runaway case.