Mason City woman pleads guilty to firing gun at Albert Lea hotel
ALBERT LEA — A Mason City woman charged after firing a gun at an Albert Lea motel has pleaded guilty.
Albert Lea police accused 31-year-old Jessica Hutfles of shooting a bullet into a room at the Motel 6 on October 22nd. They say she left the scene, but when investigators located her, they found a firearm a short distance away from the hotel.
Hutfles pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. She’s due to be sentenced on March 24th.