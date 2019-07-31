Mason City woman pleads guilty to drug possession charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug crime.
29-year-old Heather Gahn was arrested in June after a traffic stop on June 23rd in the area of 4th and South Grover in Mason City. Authorities at that time said Gahn was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Gahn recently filed a written plea of guilty to one count of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 4th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.