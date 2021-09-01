Mason City woman pleads guilty to assault at Garner home, kicking police officer
GARNER — A Mason City woman charged with attacking three people in Garner earlier this summer has pleaded guilty.
32-year-old Amanda Seely is accused in a criminal complaint of entering a home in the 300 block of East 6th Street on July 13th, where she allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and threw her to the side, and then stomped on another person who was lying on the couch. The person on the couch was taken by ambulance to the hospital for possible broken ribs.
While being arrested, she is accused of kicking a Garner police officer in the left thigh.
Seely was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, as well as assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.
Seely has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to both charges, with prosecutors recommending a five-year suspended prison sentence on the willful injury charge and seven days in jail with credit for time served on the assault charge.
Judge Karen Salic on Tuesday scheduled Seely’s sentencing hearing for September 13th in Hancock County District Court.