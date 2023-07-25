KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City woman pleads guilty to arson charge

July 25, 2023 11:59AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a home when she knew people were inside has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

25-year-old Kayli Bang was charged with first-degree arson after being accused of setting fire to a home in the 900 block of 16th Northeast on the morning of June 11th. A criminal complaint states that Bang set items on fire in a bedroom when she knew her mother and two others were in the home, then she tried to prevent a neighbor from putting the fire out.

Bang originally pleaded not guilty to the Class B felony charge. Court documents show she has now entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to second-degree arson, a Class C felony. The agreement shows prosecutors will recommend a ten-year prison sentence, but if drug court is approved for Bang, the state will recommend a suspended sentence.

Bang is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19th.

