Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year.

A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.

Officers later located her in the 600 block of 1st Southwest, with Martin failing to stop and was driving at speeds of over 25 miles per hour or more over the speed limit and was pulling away from the officer. Martin later hit a utility pole which disabled her vehicle. The complaint says Martin’s blood alcohol content was at .244, just over three times the legal limit of .08.

A warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest on January 30th, with authorities taking her into custody on Tuesday. She’s been charged with: eluding while operating while intoxicated, a Class D felony, as well as OWI first offense.

Martin is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6000 cash-only bond.