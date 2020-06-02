Mason City woman jailed for Class D felony after rollover accident Monday night
MASON CITY — A single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Mason City on Monday night has landed the driver in jail. \
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the accident west of Mallard Avenue on 250th Street at about 8:45 PM. They say the driver, 29-year-old Lindsey Schade, lost control while driving eastbound on 250th Street and spun around on the road, entering the north ditch, with the vehicle rolling onto its top, sustaining major damage.
Schade received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Mason City Fire Department medics.
Schade was charged with OWI third offense, which is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as failure to maintain control. Schade is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5270 bond.