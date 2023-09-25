KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City woman injured after car struck by train, authorities say she drove around crossing gate

September 25, 2023 11:35AM CDT
RUDD — A Mason City woman has been hospitalized after a car-train collision in Floyd County Sunday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Yesenia Claypool was traveling northbound on 6th Street in Rudd when she drove around the arms at a railroad crossing which were in the down position. Claypool’s vehicle was struck by a Canadian Pacific train on the driver’s side.

Claypool was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City due to the extent of her injuries.

