Mason City woman given suspended prison sentenced after stealing Salvation Army credit card
By KGLO News
Jul 11, 2019 @ 10:37 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from the local Salvation Army has been sentenced to probation.

39-year-old Shelly Hitchcock was originally charged with one count of unauthorized use of a credit card after authorities said she stole a credit card and used it to buy over $1000 in personal items. The purchases happened according to a criminal complaint in October of last year while Hitchcock was working as a cleaning lady at the Salvation Army.

Hitchcock in May pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree theft. Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Hitchcock to a suspended five-year prison term as well as placed her on five years probation. Hitchcock was also fined $750 and will have to pay $350 in restitution.

