Mason City woman gets probation after stealing money from local chiropractic business

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Mason City woman who entered an Alford plea after being accused of stealing money from a local chiropractic business.

26-year-old Sydney Keith was accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Keith entered a written Alford plea in August to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Judge Adam Sauer on Wednesday sentenced Keith to a five-year prison sentence that was suspended and placed her on five years probation. Keith was also ordered to pay full restitution.