Mason City woman faces meth dealing charges

MASO CITY — A Mason City woman faces over 40 years in prison after being charged with six drug-related offenses.

49-year-old Annette Pals has been accused of delivering methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on three different occasions during September and October of last year. A criminal complaint also states that a large amount of meth, an amount of LSD and an amount of marijuana were found when deputies searched Pals’ home in October.

Pals is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth with the intent to deliver, each charge being a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. She was also charged with possession of LSD and possession of marijuana, both serious misdemeanors.

Pals is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $42,000 bond.