Mason City woman faces child endangerment charge after being accused of being drunk, letting infant roll off bed

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been charged with child endangerment after allowing an infant to roll off a bed while she was intoxicated.

Mason City police and paramedics at about 4 o’clock Saturday morning were called to a residence in the 1700 block of South Delaware on a medical call involving a two-month-old. Police say 36-year-old Lakesa Mitchell became intoxicated to the point where she wasn’t able to safely care for the child.

They say the child rolled off the bed, onto the floor and was later found on the floor by the child’s mother. The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

Police say a preliminary breath test showed Mitchell had a blood alcohol content of .214, over two-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving while intoxicated.

Mitchell was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury. She was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and released on her own recognizance. Mitchell is due in court for her preliminary hearing on January 18th.