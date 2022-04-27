Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County
HANFORD — A Mason City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Pamela Okerstrom was eastbound on 210th Street west of Thrush Avenue near Hanford in rural Cerro Gordo County at about 7 o’clock Tuesday morning when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, becoming airborne, landed and rolled, before coming to rest.
Okerstrom was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at the Mason City Fire Department in responding to the accident.