Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won’t be placed back on parole for at least nine months

DES MOINES — The Iowa Board of Parole decided Wednesday that it will be at least nine months before a former Mason City woman convicted in a 1993 Waterloo murder will have an opportunity to be once again placed on parole.

Ruthanne Veal was only 14 when she fatally stabbed 66-year-old Catherine Haynes in her Waterloo home and then stole her car and used her credit cards.

Veal was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole after being convicted of first-degree murder, but she was placed on work release in 2020 and then granted parole in 2021 after the 2012 Supreme Court ruling stating that life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional.

This past December, a judge revoked her parole, sending her back to prison until a further decision by the Board of Parole. Corrections officials alleged that she violated her probation when she visited numerous Des Moines area bars in September and October 2022 and was also spotted at a blackjack table at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona in July 2022.

Board member Meredith Lamberti says while Veal is cooperating, she’s not quite ready to be placed back on parole. “She is walking the right path. She’s starting to re-engage with the mental health therapy after she had a break in her provider for a while. She’s starting to address her gambling issues and I think all of that is great, but I think she needs a little bit more work there. I don’t think after five months that it’s been enough time.”

Board member Susie Weinacht says it appears Veal is trying to get the help she needs. “I also noted that Ms. Veal sought out assistance and maintained weekly appointments with the psychiatric provider, that she has a diagnosis as well, PTSD, and a depressive disorder, and she’s receiving medications for those. So it sounds like she’s trying to get herself back into a place of stability at this time.”

Weinacht says Veal has done the right things since being returned to prison and could be on the path towards being released again at a later time. “I’ve noticed that she’s working within the setting that she’s in at this moment, so that’s good. It looks like they’re really trying to get her stabilized back into a place for a gradual release.”

Besides the gambling violations, Veal was also accused of allegedly sending letters to her brother, Peter Veal, who is serving prison time for a 2017 double murder in Mason City, violating rules prohibiting her from associating with felons.