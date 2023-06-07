Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder faces parole revocation hearing next week

DES MOINES — A former Mason City woman out on parole after being convicted in the 1993 killing of a Waterloo woman will face the Iowa Board of Parole next week after being sent back to prison for alleged parole violations.

Ruthanne Veal was only 14 when she fatally stabbed 66-year-old Catherine Haynes in her Waterloo home and then stole her car and used her credit cards. Veal was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole after being convicted of first-degree murder, but she was placed on work release in 2020 and then granted parole in 2021 after the 2012 Supreme Court ruling stating that life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional.

This past December, a judge revoked her parole, sending her back to prison until a further decision by the Iowa Board of Parole. Corrections officials alleged that she violated her probation when she visited numerous Des Moines area bars in September and October 2022 and was also spotted at a blackjack table at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona in July 2022.

She also allegedly sent letters to her brother, Peter Veal, who is serving prison time for a 2017 double murder in Mason City, violating rules prohibiting her from associating with felons.

The Iowa Board of Parole will hold a hearing next Wednesday regarding Veal’s parole.