Mason City woman charged with stealing $123K from Clear Lake business

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman has been charged with stealing over $123,000 from a Clear Lake business.

The Clear Lake Police Department says 39-year-old Malorie Hallock was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says she stole the money from the tattoo parlor Studio 65 between January 6th and October 10th of this year.

The complaint states that Hallock admitted to stealing about $80,000 from the business, depositing the stolen cash into her own bank account. The complaint says Hallock’s bank account had large deposits of cash that correlated with the amount that had been missing from the business.

Hallock’s initial court appearance has been scheduled for December 1st. If convicted as charged, Hallock would face up to ten years in prison.