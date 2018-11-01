Mason City woman charged with insurance fraud

MASON CITY — State insurance officials say a Mason City woman has been charged with insurance fraud and theft.

34-year-old Amber Griffin has been charged with four counts of insurance fraud by presenting false information and one count of second-degree theft after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The bureau says the charges stem from an investigation that started back in February as Griffin allegedly submitted multiple fraudulent insurance claims to her insurance company seeking reimbursement through her insurance policy.

A warrant was issued for Griffin’s arrest on Monday, with Griffin turning herself in to Cerro Gordo County authorities on Tuesday. Griffin posted $25,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from jail.

Online court records show a future court date has not yet been set. All the charges are Class D felonies, each carrying a possible five-year prison term.