Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool

Oct 9, 2020 @ 10:29am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool.

40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with indecent exposure. She allegedly exposed herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police.

Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1875.

She remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 bond.

