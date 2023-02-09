Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges.

A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.

Bryant has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree burglary, each charge a Class B felony that if convicted carries a 25-year prison sentence, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 17th.

Bryant is also being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on two contempt charges in violating a no-contact order. She’s being held on a total of $21,000 bond.