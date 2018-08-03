Mason City woman charged with arson after Sheffield house fire

SHEFFIELD — A Mason City woman has been charged with arson after a house fire in Sheffield last month.

The Sheffield Police Department says they arrested 50-year-old Dawn DeBell on Wednesday morning at the Gold Key Motel in Hampton after their investigation of a house fire in the 200 block of North 5th Street in Sheffield in the early morning hours of July 7th. The home suffered moderate smoke and water damage with nobody being injured, but the fire was ruled suspicious with the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducting an investigation.

DeBell is being held in the Bremer County Jail on $50,000 bond. First-degree arson is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

DeBell back in late January had been the subject of a search after she was reported missing to Clear Lake police. She was eventually found in a safe condition by law enforcement in Mason City.