Mason City woman arrested on drug distribution charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is in jail after being arrested on drug dealing charges.

A criminal complaint says law enforcement found almost 38 grams of methamphetamine and almost 32 grams of marijuana after they were called to the home of 36-year-old Keyanna Garrett on February 12th on an unrelated call. Investigators say they also found several scales and clear plastic baggies that are often used in drug distribution.

An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month for Garrett, who was taken into custody on Sunday.

Garrett has been charged with one count of intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony. Garrett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 26th.