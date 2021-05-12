      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of taking $4000 from disabled person sentenced to probation

May 12, 2021 @ 11:09am

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City woman accused of stealing money from a disabled person.

30-year-old Tayla Register was originally charged with dependent adult abuse by exploitation of over $100. A criminal complaint stated that between June 6th and September 3rd of last year, she was employed as a caretaker for a disabled patient.

Register was accused of taking the victim’s debit card and misappropriating over $4000 by making multiple cash withdrawals at ATM machines, as well as using it to make unauthorized food and merchandise purchases.

Register pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft. Judge Karen Salic issued the deferred judgment on Tuesday and sentenced Register to one year probation and ordered her to pay full restitution to the victim.

