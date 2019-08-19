Mason City woman accused of stolen credit card shopping spree to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City woman accused of stealing a credit card and charging over $1000 at numerous stores.
46-year-old Angela Shave was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and unauthorized use of a credit card. A criminal complaint says Shave allegedly stole the credit card and made over 30 transactions at multiple convenience stores, grocery stores and online stores between October 24th and November 1st of last year totaling $1164. Shave was allegedly seen on closed circuit television security cameras at multiple stores making those transactions and forging signatures.
Shave’s trial was scheduled to start on August 27th, but online court records show that Shave last week filed a written plea of guilty to the unauthorized use of a credit card charge. A plea hearing is scheduled for August 27th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.