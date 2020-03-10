      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of stealing rental truck

Mar 10, 2020 @ 11:15am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been charged with theft after not returning a rental truck.

32-year-old Lacharr Robinson is accused of renting a truck back in June form U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie Texas and never returning it. Authorities say false license plates were placed on the truck and the truck’s appearance was changed. Robinson is accused of driving the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.

Robinson was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Robinson has been released from jail and is due in Cerro Gordo County court for a preliminary hearing on March 27th.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved