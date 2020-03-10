Mason City woman accused of stealing rental truck
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been charged with theft after not returning a rental truck.
32-year-old Lacharr Robinson is accused of renting a truck back in June form U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie Texas and never returning it. Authorities say false license plates were placed on the truck and the truck’s appearance was changed. Robinson is accused of driving the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.
Robinson was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Robinson has been released from jail and is due in Cerro Gordo County court for a preliminary hearing on March 27th.