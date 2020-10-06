Mason City woman accused of stealing rental truck pleads guilty to reduced charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of not returning a rental truck has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case.
32-year-old Lacharr Robinson was accused of renting a truck last June from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie Texas and never returning it. Authorities say false license plates were placed on the truck and the truck’s appearance was changed. Robinson was accused of driving the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.
She was arrested in March and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Robinson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty on Monday to the charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. As part of the agreement, prosecutors are recommending a 14-day jail sentence. A sentencing date was not immediately available.