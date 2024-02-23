Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with stealing money from a Mason City convenience store has pleaded guilty.

55-year-old Christine Luna was originally charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint filed last June stated that Luna took over $15,000 from fraudulent lottery transactions while she worked at the Casey’s General Store at 2701 19th Southwest between May and November 2022.

Luna was arrested this past November 24th and was scheduled to go on trial on February 27th, but court records show that she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors last week, pleading guilty to second-degree theft as an habitual offender. As part of the plea agreement, it will be recommended that Luna be given a suspended 15-year prison sentence and be placed on five years probation.

Luna is scheduled to have a formal plea change hearing on February 26th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.