Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times

October 7, 2022 10:58AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register.

A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times since the start of the month totaling $3350.

Rosenmeyer was arrested on Thursday afternoon on a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where she’s being held on a total of $5000 bond.

She’s due in court for her preliminary hearing on October 27th. 

