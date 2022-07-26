Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractor enters Alford plea
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has entered an Alford plea after being accused of stealing money from a local chiropractic business.
26-year-old Sydney Keith is accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Keith entered a written Alford plea on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Keith receive a deferred judgment, that she be placed on three years probation and that any civil penalty be suspended. Court records did not immediately indicate a sentencing date.