Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractor enters Alford plea

Jul 26, 2022 @ 10:57am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has entered an Alford plea after being accused of stealing money from a local chiropractic business.

26-year-old Sydney Keith is accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Keith entered a written Alford plea on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Keith receive a deferred judgment, that she be placed on three years probation and that any civil penalty be suspended. Court records did not immediately indicate a sentencing date. 

