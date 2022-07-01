      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty

Jul 1, 2022 @ 10:39am

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing money from a chiropractic business.

25-year-old Sydney Keith is accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Keith was scheduled to be tried on July 12th, but court records show District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Wednesday scheduled a plea change hearing on July 25th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

