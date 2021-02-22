Mason City woman accused of stealing money from Diamond Jo Burger King sentence to probation
NORTHWOOD — A Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a Worth County fast food restaurant has been given a deferred judgment and probation.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they took a call in mid-January of last year from the director of operations for Burger King who wanted to report two employees had embezzled about $15,000 from the Burger King restaurant inside the Diamond Jo Casino as well as at the Burger King located in the convenience store complex near the casino.
The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy interviewed both suspects, with both allegedly admitting to taking an undisclosed amount of money over a time frame of several months.
55-year-old Kristine Morrow pleaded guilty in December to second-degree theft. She was recently sentenced to three to five years probation after receiving the deferred judgment and was ordered to pay restitution.
The other woman, 42-year-old Angelina Hamilton of Mason City, also pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and received the same sentence.