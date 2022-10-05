Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.

Roberts has been charged with one count of caretaker dependent adult abuse by exploitation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Roberts filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Tuesday. Her trial has been scheduled for December 20th.