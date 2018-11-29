Mason City woman accused of stealing credit card, going on shopping spree

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces up to 25 years in prison for stealing a credit card and charging over $1000 at numerous stores.

46-year-old Angela Shave has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct by unauthorized use of a credit card. A criminal complaint says Shave allegedly stole the credit card and made over 30 transactions at multiple convenience stores, grocery stores and online stores between October 24th and November 1st totaling $1164.

Shave was allegedly seen on closed circuit television security cameras at multiple stores making those transactions and forging signatures.

Shave was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 cash-only bond. Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.