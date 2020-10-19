Mason City woman accused of stealing a rental truck sentenced to time served
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of not returning a rental truck and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been sentenced to time already served in jail.
32-year-old Lacharr Robinson was accused of renting a truck in June 2019 from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie Texas and never returning it. Authorities say false license plates were placed on the truck and the truck’s appearance was changed. Robinson was accused of driving the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.
She was arrested in March and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Robinson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor.
District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Friday sentenced Robinson to 14 days in jail with credit for time already served and ordered a $625 fine which was suspended.