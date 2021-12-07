      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of stabbing pleads guilty to a lesser charge

Dec 7, 2021 @ 11:29am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of stabbing another person earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Mason City police say they were dispatched to 324 1st Southwest on the evening of May 23rd on a report of a stabbing. Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Arissa Ledvina and charged her with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Ledvina went to an apartment complex and demanded a resident open the door, the victim was physically assaulted with hands, fists and a large knife. The victim sustained lacerations to the head and arms and required stitches.

Ledvina last week agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

