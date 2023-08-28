Mason City woman accused of stabbing man in apartment complex earlier this month

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City woman accused of stabbing a man in her apartment complex.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old Alexandra Polson stabbed a victim in the arm with a knife with the intent to cause serious injury sometime between August 9th and August 16th in the apartment complex at 305 5th Street Northwest. The complaint says the victim received medical treatment.

Polson has been charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, as well as domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Polson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.