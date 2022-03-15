      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant

Mar 15, 2022 @ 11:39am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman wanted for allegedly selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant has been arrested.

A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020.

Hudson was served an arrest warrant on Monday and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail where she’s being held on $10,000 cash-only bond. 

For the latest

Trending
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend, setting her home on fire in Floyd County
Longtime deputy to run for Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's position
Human remains found in rural Mitchell County last July identified, authorities ask for help in the case
North Iowa Band Festival lineup announced
SkyWest to pull United Express service out of Mason City
Connect With Us