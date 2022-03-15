Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman wanted for allegedly selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant has been arrested.
A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020.
Hudson was served an arrest warrant on Monday and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail where she’s being held on $10,000 cash-only bond.