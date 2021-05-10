Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is accused of pocketing money from a fast food restaurant.
A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Stacy Anderson while serving as manager at Burger King between February 1st and May 5th voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, and at the end of the night took the cash from the voided orders and left the store. The total amount of cash taken during the multiple incidents was over $1500.
Anderson was arrested on Friday and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree theft, a Class D felony that could carry a five-year prison term.
Anderson is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 28th.