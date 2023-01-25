Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register pleads guilty

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $3000 out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded guilty.

A criminal complaint accused 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Rosenmeyer has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to the charge. Prosecutors in turn will recommend a deferred judgment, up to five years probation, and that Rosenmeyer fully pays back the $3350 to Fleet Farm.

Rosenmeyer is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.