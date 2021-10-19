      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of multiple Floyd County burglaries given suspended sentence

Oct 19, 2021 @ 11:27am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglary charges in Floyd County has pleaded guilty and been given a suspended prison sentence.

40-year-old Sarah Schilling was accused of burglarizing a home on three occasions on June 9th, 12th and 15th in rural Rockford, forcing her way into the home each time with numerous items being taken.  Schilling was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies.

Schilling as part of a plea agreement agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree burglary, with prosecutors recommending a five-year suspended prison sentence and up to five years probation. District Associate Judge Peter Newell recently approved the prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation.

