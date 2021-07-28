      Weather Alert
Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford

Jul 28, 2021 @ 11:52am

ROCKFORD — The arraignment hearing date has been set for a Mason City woman accused of multiple burglary charges in Floyd County.

40-year-old Sarah Schilling is accused of burglarizing a home on three occasions on June 9th, 12th and June 15th in rural Rockford, forcing her way into the home each time with numerous items being taken.

Schilling has been charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies, each punishable by a five-year prison term.

Schilling is due in court for her arraignment on August 31st.

