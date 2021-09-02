Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford pleads not guilty
ROCKFORD — A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglary charges in Floyd County has pleaded not guilty.
40-year-old Sarah Schilling is accused of burglarizing a home on three occasions on June 9th, 12th and June 15th in rural Rockford, forcing her way into the home each time with numerous items being taken.
Schilling was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies, each punishable by a five-year prison term.
She was due in court for her arraignment hearing Tuesday but filed a written plea of not guilty. Judge Peter Newell set her trial to start on September 16th.