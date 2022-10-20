Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct

LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills.

A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.

As part of the plea agreement, Lindquist has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, with multiple other burglary-related charges being dismissed.

Court documents say prosecutors will recommend a 25-year prison sentence for Lindquist when she’s sentenced on November 29th.